A Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener Sent 5 People to the Hospital in Baltimore

Hazmat and fire officials were called to the scene of an evacuated high school in Baltimore after students smelled a smelly smell that smelled… smelly. Sources later found that the questionable aroma was coming from a pumpkin spice air freshener, according to a statement on the school’s website.

“It was a smell that they certainly weren’t used to,” Cristo Rey Jesuit High School president Bill Heiser told The Baltimore Sun. “It appeared to be getting stronger.”

Students and staff were ushered outside around 2:30 p.m. on October 5 to be examined by emergency medical technicians. Some people were treated on the scene, and five others were transported to a nearby hospital as a “precautionary measure.”

Firefighters deemed the building to be safe, and classes resumed normally the following day. The school’s site says the school counselor is available to “meet with any students that may need to talk about today’s events.”

