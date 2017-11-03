Prince Harry Sidesteps the Great Pizza Debate by Eating Both Deep-Dish and Thin-Crust in Chicago

The U.K.’s Prince Harry is not living his best life. Why? He’s never toasted a marshmallow, and he doesn’t even eat pizza! On a recent trip to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, he and former first lady Michelle Obama sat down with the high school’s students. Deep-dish pizza is a Chi-town staple so, naturally, it was emphasized that the Brit needed to dine like a true Chicagoan.

In a video posted to Kensington Palace’s official Instagram, one student said, “When Prince Harry’s here, he eats Chicago. Make sure he has a pizza.”

The prince replied, “I had pizza last night. I don’t even eat pizza anymore, but I had pizza last night.”

When asked whether or not he tried deep-dish, he said, “We had deep-dish and we had thin crust. I promise you, I will make sure I eat Chicago.”

But Harry hasn’t always had a pizza-restrictive diet. In 2015, former Royal Family chef Darren McGrady told People magazine that when Harry was a young lad, he and brother William once swapped their nanny’s dinner note for one they’d made themselves — requesting pizza. McGrady said, “They may be royal children, but they still have children’s palates.”

So Harry doesn’t love pizza anymore, but what are his favorite foods? Here’s what the British Royal Family really eats at home.