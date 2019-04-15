Does pizza have the power to make your unborn baby pop out? A restaurant chain on the West Coast seems to think so. Skipolini’s has six locations in California and one in Nevada, all of which sell an appropriately named Prego Pizza that allegedly sends women straight into labor.

It all started in 1981 when an uncomfortably pregnant woman wandered into Skipolini’s Clayton location and jokingly demanded a pizza that would that would make her overdue baby head out. In response, the manager made her a pie with just about every topping in the house: salmami, pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, oregano, linguica, black olives, bell peppers, onions and garlic with marinara and melted mozzarella on a thick crust. The whole thing weighed more than 4 pounds.

Legend has it that the woman’s water broke as soon as she got home from the restaurant after the meal. Now, according to the pizzeria’s website, there are nearly 150 documented success stories — newborn photos and all. Up to 10 pregnant ladies come into each of Skipolini’s seven restaurants every night, general manager Victor Perez told The Modesto Bee, adding that his sister-in-law and wife both went into labor within a day of eating Prego Pizza.

“We have so many cases where actually as they’re eating the Prego Pizza, their water breaks at the restaurant and they’re like, ‘We gotta go,’” Perez told the outlet. “I [tell] everybody anytime they’re eating a Prego Pizza, you gotta let us know as soon as you start feeling something because we’re not certified to deliver babies.”

The Daily Meal reached out to medical experts for comment, but did not receive a response as to whether or not any of the ingredients in this pizza can or cannot help induce labor.

Surprisingly, there are several other restaurant dishes that supposedly have the power to send past-due women to the delivery room, including a buffalo chicken pizza in North Carolina called The Inducer, an eggplant parmigiana in Georgia, a salad in California, shrimp quesadillas in Florida and a lemon cupcake in Virginia. Whatever you do, just don’t eat or drink these eight things if you’re pregnant.