Police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed the front window of a Popeye’s in Staten Island, New York, with a chair on April 22. According to an NBC affiliate in New York, the woman became irate after she purchased a $4 Wicked Good Deal and found that it didn’t come with soda. The special offering only includes an order of chicken strips, one side, a buttermilk biscuit, and dipping sauce.

After realizing that she was without a soft drink, the suspect began yelling, WWE-style crotch chopping, and flipping off restaurant staff before picking up a chair and using it to shatter the front window. The woman fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction. The whole thing was captured by surveillance cameras in the outpost, which is located on Forest Avenue.



Courtesy of the NYPD



The individual is being described as an 18- to 25-year-old black female, who was last seen wearing a multi-colored do-rag, a pink bandana, a pink hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, and blue jeans. Anyone with information about this case can contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. For more greasy drama, here are the 9 most memorable crimes that went down at fast food restaurants.