Pizza Hut Is Testing Beer and Wine Delivery

Pizza Hut has announced plans to start experimenting with beer and wine delivery in the U.S. The company will first test beer delivery in Phoenix, Arizona, with intent to expand across the nation shortly after. Anyone in Phoenix over the age of 21 can order six-packs of Bud Light, Shock Top, and Kilt Lifter — a local offering from Four Peaks Brewery — beginning December 5. Wine will be added as an option in January, and as the concept expands into other markets, craft beer offerings will be subject to change.

“We know that beer and wine go great with pizza and we’re uniquely positioned to deliver these given many of our restaurants already serve beer and wine,” Pizza Hut director of brand marketing Stacy Lynn Bourgeois told The Daily Meal. “When you combine that with our extensive network of delivery drivers, we’re excited to provide a unique and convenient experience for our customers.”

Each six-pack of beer will cost $10.99 and will be delivered in a custom cooler designed to keep the contents cold. Similarly, Pizza Hut recently redesigned its pizza delivery pouches with a heavy insulator to keep pies piping hot from the time it leaves the oven to the moment it reaches your mouth.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut



As testing is still in the early stages, Pizza Hut is unsure of which markets beer and wine delivery will expand to next. The brand is in the process of reviewing cities’ alcohol delivery regulations, though it is aware some states’ policies would disallow the service.

All delivery drivers are of the legal drinking age and are required by law to check customers’ IDs. If a customer turns out to be under 21 after having placed a beer or wine order, Pizza Hut’s drivers are empowered to cancel the delivery.

