It’s only a couple days into the new year, and Pizza Hut is killing our diets already. From now until January 8, the brand is offering 50 percent off any menu-priced pies when customers order from PizzaHut.com or through the mobile app. The discount does not apply to other menu items, tax, delivery charge, or driver tip.

“The holidays are over, but entertaining season is in full swing. And we’re kicking off 2018 with a deal that helps slow the spending, but not the fun,” Pizza Hut vice president of marketing Zipporah Allen said in a release. “Whether celebrating the start of Hollywood’s award season, or tapping the Official Pizza of the NCAA for a college football championship party, Pizza Hut’s online deal makes it easy to serve great-tasting pizza for an affordable price.”

Each online or mobile pizza order is eligible for 50 percent off as well as for Hut Rewards — the only national pizza loyalty program that rewards customers with unlimited points toward free pizza for every dollar spent on food online. For more on the Texas-based chain, here are 25 things you didn’t know about Pizza Hut.