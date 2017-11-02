Pizza Hut CEO and Twitter Respond to Papa John Blaming NFL for Poor Sales

Papa John’s same-store sales are on the decline and CEO John Schnatter says NFL protests are to blame. The chain relies heavily on game-time delivery and is an official sponsor to the league. According to Yahoo Sports, Schnatter said: “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.”

The “current debacle” he refers to is the “Take a Knee” demonstrations exhibited by athletes protesting racial inequality. But many people argue that not standing for the anthem directly disrespects the United States and military overseas. In turn, a large number of these people — and even restaurants across the nation — claim to be boycotting the league.

“This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago,” Schnatter continued. “Like many sponsors, we’re in touch with the NFL. Once the issue is resolved, we’re optimistic the NFL’s best years are ahead.”

But Greg Creed, CEO of Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum Brands, thinks that’s a crock of bull.

“We’re not seeing impact on any of that on our business,” he said in a call with investors, according to Business Insider, adding that Pizza Hut also benefits from live sporting events, such as baseball and football. The chain is even an official sponsor of the NCAA.

Schnatter’s statements have stirred the pot on social media. Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson tweeted, “Ordered a medium ‘blood and soil’ pizza from Papa Johns. Very Dense. Flat Flavor. @PapaJohns.”

@acmazzaro responded, “I ordered the Alt-Right. Internet special. Sausage only. Used the code ‘4Chan’ and got a free 2 liter of Mountain Dew Code Red. Didn’t tip.”

“Dear black people, guess which pizza we should never buy anymore? Cool people of other races, feel free to join in,” @owillis wrote.

Others stand behind Schnatter’s stance. @roswell2001 writes, “Good @pizzahut! Your pizza tastes like cardboard so take a knee! You made your choice #BoycottNFL.”

