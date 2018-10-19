A woman with a gravely ill husband is feeling extra thankful after the manager of their favorite pizza shop drove 225 miles to deliver pepperoni and mushroom pie. She took to Facebook to share the heartwarming experience in a now-viral post.

101 Best Pizzas in America for 2018

When Rich and Julie Morgan lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, Rich ordered Steve’s Pizza for dinner every payday even though they were tight on money. The couple is obsessed with this pizza and, 25 years later, they still consider it the gold standard.

Though they now live in Indianapolis, the Morgans planned a weekend getaway to Battle Creek to take in the changing leaves, lake shore, and, of course, Steve’s Pizza. But instead of fall foliage and nostalgic cheesy slices, Rich unexpectedly landed in the ICU, where he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

That’s when Julie’s dad, David Dalke, contacted Steve’s and spoke to 18-year-old manager Dalton Shaffer, who was getting ready to close up shop. After filling him in on the situation, Dalke asked if someone would be able to send Rich a card to brighten his spirits. Instead, Shaffer asked for their pizza order, got in his car and drove three and a half hours to their home in Indiana, where Rich is in hospice care.

Sometimes a slice of pizza is more than it appears to be! Read on for the story of an epic pizza delivery and the... Posted by Julie Morgan on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

“I went out to meet him around 2:30 a.m. He got out of his car and acted like he was delivering pizza,” Dalke told a local Fox affiliate. “He said, ‘Here’s your pizza!’ He opened them up, ‘Here you go! Pepperoni, pepperoni and mushroom.”

According to Julie’s Facebook post, her father offered to put Shaffer up in a hotel for the night, but he refused, offered his condolences and prayers, then left because he had to work the following day.

“I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness,” Julie wrote on Facebook. “Dalton brought our family so much joy — and the best pizza in the world at a really difficult time. While ‘thank you’ hardly seems adequate, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!”

Steve’s Pizza doesn’t normally offer delivery services, but Shaffer is delighted he made the exception. He told Fox 17, “The family came up, gave me a hug and everything like that, and it was cool. The expression on their faces and everything was really cool.”

He added: “Keep them in mind and pray for them. And I hope the best for them and I hope the Lord brings them comfort." This teen’s humble act of kindness will go down as one of the most inspirational food-related stories of all time.