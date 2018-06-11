pizza in bed
Courtesy of Boston Pizza
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

This Pizza Box Transforms Into a Table So You Can Eat in Bed

By
Editor
Fans can enter a contest to win the product

Few things are better than eating in bed, but at what cost? Sleeping in sheets compromised by crumbs is torturous. As part of a Father’s Day promotion, Canada-based restaurant Boston Pizza has created the world’s first pizza box that transforms into a self-supporting table for the ultimate Netflix binge on a night in. This ridiculous yet brilliant creation is made entirely out of cardboard and has legs that unfold and lock into place — so it won’t burn your lap.

more pizza stories

“As Canada’s pizza leader, we’re always looking for new ways to make pizza-eating more fun and convenient for our guests,” Boston Pizza senior director of marketing Adrian Fuoco said in a release. “And with more TVs in bedrooms than ever, and more seasons to binge-watch, now’s the perfect time for this kind of pizza innovation.”

pizza in bed

Courtesy of Boston Pizza

pizza in bed

Courtesy of Boston Pizza


Fans can score the limited-edition box by entering a random drawing on Boston Pizza’s Facebook or Twitter. All you have to do is tag “a deserving father-figure” followed by the hashtag “BPinBed,” between June 6 and June 11. Five grand prize winners will be awarded the custom box in addition to a $100 food credit. Although the chain has outposts in the U.S. and Mexico, all contest participants must be Canadian residents. Envious pizza plebeians elsewhere can nosh pies from America’s 35 favorite pizza chains in bed at their own risk.

Click for slideshow
The Best Pizza in Every State Gallery
Related Links
15 Bedtime Rituals for Better Sleep GalleryAmerica's 50 Best Italian Restaurants Unhealthy Habits You Need to Ditch Before You Turn 40 GalleryEvery Question You've Ever Had About Carbs, Answered Slideshow
Tags
news
Pizza
Boston Pizza
pizza box
canada
contest

Around the Web