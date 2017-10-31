strawberries
This Person’s Strawberry Pizza Outraged the Internet

This person took fruit-topped pizza to a whole new level

Forget pineapples on pizza — we’re going to have to put that debate on hold. There’s a new contender in town for world’s worst pizza, and I’m sad to say it’s covered in strawberries.

On October 29, @MoonEmojiii posted a photo of the disaster to Twitter, just in time to scare everyone on Halloween. The caption reads: “strawberries >> pineapples.”

“The police are on their way, I hope it was worth it,” @Blaker212 wrote. Arrest this pie!

“Why stop there tho?? Put apples and grapes on there. Hell even try grapefruit. They pair those fruits with cheese all the time!” @whorligram exclaimed.

“I just threw up a little in my mouth,” @MakeupForWOC confessed. We did too, girl.

“Pineapple and non-pineapple pizza eaters must put our differences aside and join forces to defeat this evil,” @lebaenesepapi offered. His response garnered over 372,000 likes.

People are genuinely upset and concerned about this demonic pie. The original poster is begging people to “stop reporting me to the @FBI” and even offered up one of the most iconic GIFs of 2007 — a crying shot of Chris Crocker in a blonde bob mid-yell during his most popular skit, “Leave Britney Alone!”

I think one thing here is clear: Strawberries do not belong on pizza. But, we won’t knock it until we try it (which we probably won’t). For the details on drool-worthy pies around the nation, check out the best pizza in every state.

