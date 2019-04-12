After a successful run with pies in the Walmart bakery, singer and entrepreneur Patti LaBelle is set to release a line of frozen Chinese food. According to Page Six, the 74-year-old legend partnered with restaurateur Stratis Morfogen to launch the new items, which will be sold in grocery stores nationwide.

Morfogen posed for a selfie with LaBelle while celebrating the venture at his New York City restaurant Brooklyn Chop House. In the caption, he wrote: “Love when my friend @mspattilabelle @suittnyc @donpoohmusic now our new partners in BCH GROCERS LLC comes’ to @brooklynchophouse for a surprise celebratory dinner on our new Co! Did someone in the frozen gourmet food section say ‘French Onion Soup, Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger & Lamb Gyro Dumplings?’”

There’s no word on when these new eats will drop. In the meantime, fans can get a taste of LaBelle-branded sweets by heading to Walmart for sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding and more. But if you want the best of the best, don’t settle for anything less than the best pie in your state.