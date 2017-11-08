papa john's
Wolterk / istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

Papa John's Denies Claim That It's the 'Official Pizza of the Alt-Right'

By
Editor
White nationalists adopted the chain’s pizza as their own after Papa John’s CEO blamed poor sales on NFL protests

It’s only been a few days since John Schnatter — the pizza chain CEO widely known as Papa John — blamed poor pizza sales on the continuing pre-game protests by NFL players, but far-right activists have already claimed the chain’s pie as their own. In an article on the ultra-conservative website the Daily Stormer, Adrian Sol asks: “Papa John [sic]: Official pizza of the alt-right?”

more on papa john's

In the article, Sol claims that the “Negro Felon League” has an “anti-White agenda” and gloats that it is “starting to make economic sense to be pro-White.”

According to Vice, an earlier version of the article featured a photo of a pizza with pepperoni in the shape of a swastika. It appears the photo has since been removed.

“We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it. We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza,” a Papa John’s spokesperson told Vice.

In a conference call with investors on November 2, Schnatter reported a significant decline in same-store sales, which he blamed on fans supposedly boycotting the NFL over the “Take a Knee” demonstrations performed by athletes protesting racial inequality. He said, “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.”

Other pizza companies — such as Pizza Hut and DiGiorno — have trolled Papa John’s by noting that NFL protests have not hurt their sales at all.

For more on the Kentucky-based chain, here are nine things you didn’t know about Papa John’s.

Click for slideshow
8 Craziest Secrets About Domino’s and Papa John’s We Learned From a Former Employee
Related Links
High School Senior Gets Into Yale With an Admissions Essay About Papa John’sIggy Azalea Says Papa John’s Driver Gave Out Her Phone NumberBest Wines for Papa John's, Domino's, and 6 Other Chain PizzasAmerica’s 35 Favorite Pizza Chains 2017
Tags
news
Papa John's
John Schnatter
NFL
take a knee
alt-right
white nationalist
nazi