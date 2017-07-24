Our Pick in the Seaport District for NYC Restaurant Week

As the newly minted “Seaport District” continues to become... well, the Seaport District (and no longer the South Street Seaport, as it has long been known), the summer is seeing a ton of activity, more so than ever before. There’s live music, giant board games, a food market, a sprawling outdoor bar, and a truck parked along the cobblestones offering $15 shakes.

While it’s hard to say what will happen as the months turn cooler, one thing is for sure: The Tuck Room isn’t going anywhere — and that’s a good thing.

Chef Sherry Yard, the Tuck Hospitality Group’s chief operating officer and three-time James Beard Award winner, is rolling out prix fixe lunch and dinner menus in honor of Restaurant Week (which is actually several weeks long).

For lunch ($29) you’ll get to choose between a wedge salad made with bacon, blue cheese mousse, and sherry-tarragon dressing; Reuben croquettes made with crispy pastrami, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut; or spicy tuna on crispy rice with pickled ginger. For mains, your choices are a grilled Atlantic salmon with caramelized sweet corn, cherry tomato, and tarragon; a crispy chicken schnitzel with shallot-Dijon cream sauce; or the Boss Burger, made with double patties and jerk-spiced “special sauce.” Your dessert duo is a chocolate s’mores cake made with toasted meringue and graham cracker crumble and a Creamsicle sundae made with Pop Rocks, grilled pineapple, and tangerine granita.

The dinner menu ($42) offers the same choices for entrees, save for subbing out the burger for a more substantial rack of mango and habanero-barbecued baby back ribs served with (tack on an extra $6) served with honey-glazed cornbread topped with goat cheese, and the dessert duo is the same as well. However, the appetizers are different: You’ll get a sampler plate of creamy tomato bisque, brioche-crusted crabcake, and local greens with yuzu vinaigrette.

Two off-menu suggestions: the lobster roll and the clams. While the fish may not have been caught at the Seaport (thank goodness, because, you know, it’s the East River), the seafood is worth going back for. Also, since the Tuck Room is literally enclosed in the same space as the iPic theater, you may want to catch a movie after dinner — or save that for another day, since Yard has created a entire separate menu for you to enjoy during dinner with the movie.

For more New York City restaurant stories, click here.