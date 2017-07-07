Orville Redenbacher and Sharp Team Up to Create the Perfect Microwave for Popcorn



Orville Redenbacher sells more popcorn that any other company, and Sharp sells more microwaves than any other company, so someone had the very good idea to combine their powers and create a microwave that’s perfectly calibrated to pop a perfect bag of popcorn.

Available in three styles, the microwave looks like any other high-end microwave, with a couple subtle differences. One, after you push the “popcorn” button you’ll be given the option of selecting either the classic-size bag (3.3 ounce) or mini bag (1.16 ounces) setting. Extra attention was paid to these calibrations during the development process, so it’ll take the guesswork out of popping popcorn. The largest model even has a “Soften” button that’s ideal for melting butter to drizzle over the popcorn.

Obviously, you won’t be using this microwave to only pop popcorn, so it also includes all the bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from a high-end microwave: One-touch presets for potato, fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables, and frozen pizza; reheat, defrost, beverage, and +30 seconds buttons; and an auto-defrost function for meat, poultry, or seafood. It can also function as a kitchen timer.

The microwaves start at $119.99 (for a model with an 11.2-inch turntable) and go up to $139.99 (for one with a 12.8-inch turntable). All three models are 1,000 watts.