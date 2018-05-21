NYPD Investigating Chef Mario Batali for Drugging, Raping Woman at His NYC Restaurant

A woman claims she was drugged and raped by celebrity chef Mario Batali after she blacked out drunk at his Greenwich Village eatery, police sources said.

The victim went to police in March though the assault happened in 2004, according to sources with knowledge of the complaint.

The accuser told police she recalled drinking at Batali's upscale Babbo on Waverly Pl. around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 when she blacked out in the bathroom.

When she came to, sources said she told police Batali was having sex with her.

The victim believes she was drugged, sources said.

It's not currently known where in the restaurant the sexual assault took place.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Get more details at the New York Daily News.