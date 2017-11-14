New York City is known for having much of the nation’s best pizza, but according to a staffer for Mayor Bill de Blasio — Chicago’s pie is better.

In a tweet on November 11, the mayor’s press secretary, Eric Phillips, wrote on Twitter: “This is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not even close.”

Attached to the tweet is a photo of a saucy deep-dish pepperoni pie from Pequod’s Pizza. Politico reporter Dan Goldberg wrote, “It’s not pizza. It’s a casserole. Real New Yorkers know” — citing a Daily Show skit in which Jon Stewart roasts Chicago’s famous deep-dish pie.

“Deep-dish pizza is not only not better than New York pizza, it’s not pizza. It’s a f------ casserole,” Stewart said. “You know the expression, there’s no such thing as bad sex or bad pizza? Your pizza is like sex with a corpse made of sandpaper. This is not pizza. This is tomato soup in a bread bowl. This is an above-ground marinara swimming pool for rats. I don’t know whether to eat it or throw a coin in it and make a wish. And if I made a wish, it would be that I wish for some real f------ pizza.”

Other elites who have expressed their disdain for that style of pie include: Nick Kroll, who said, “deep-dish pizza is like a huge, crusted-over pile of diarrhea”; Mario Batali, who claimed that if Italians were to visit Chicago “they would kill themselves”; Anthony Bourdain, who called it “an abomination”; and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, who said it’s “an offense against the pizza gods.”

Phillips also admitted to eating his pizza with a fork, something de Blasio was bludgeoned for in 2014. To many native New Yorkers, the best practice is folding the slice in half, allowing oil to run off at the tip.

“I don’t think anyone cares what type of pizza the mayor’s press secretary likes,” Phillips told the haters. “I think they care more about someone not being a phony. Especially about pizza!”

If you’re a firm believer that all pies are created equal, here’s a look at the best pizza in every state.