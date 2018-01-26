Black Friday-like riots broke out at several locations of the Intermarché supermarket chain in France after the price for Nutella was reduced by 70 percent (from $5.59 to $1.74). Video footage taken at the scene shows a mob of frenzied customers grabbing as much nutty spread as they possibly can.

"People just rushed in, shoving everyone, breaking things. It was like an orgy," an anonymous employee in Forbach told Agence France-Presse. "We were on the verge of calling the police."

Other locations around the country experienced similar outbursts of violence over the sweet treat.

"They are like animals,” one customer said, according to The Washington Post. “A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand."

Nutella’s parent company has addressed the chaotic situation, but says the price reduction ultimately was decided by the Intermarché brand.

“We wish to specify that this promotion was decided unilaterally by the Intermarché brand. We deplore the consequences of this operation that created confusion and disappointment in the minds of consumers,” Ferraro en France wrote in a tweet.

[Opération promotionnelle #Intermarché #Nutella] Nous souhaitons préciser que cette promotion a été décidée de manière unilatérale par l’enseigne Intermarché.

Nous déplorons les conséquences de cette opération qui créent confusion et déception dans l’esprit des consommateurs. — Ferrero en France (@FerreroFR) January 25, 2018

For more on the most-desired chocolatey hazelnut spread, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Nutella.