Nicolas Cage’s Face Is All Over Japan’s Corn Puffs

We’re usually not too surprised by any odd foodstuff that comes out of Japan — coffee-infused Coca-Cola, cough drop Kit-Kats, black ramen — but in this case, we are slightly taken aback: To promote the country’s release of adventure-comedy film Army of One, Nicolas Cage’s face is being advertised on a Cheetos-like snack called Umaibou.

According to Japanese news site Natalie, the special-edition corn puff is called “Deluxe Umaibou Nicolastick.” It’s available for a limited time to those who purchase tickets for the movie. Traditional Umaibou comes in many flavors: salad, beef tongue, fish and mayonnaise, chocolate, pizza, and honey. Some discontinued varieties include curry, caramel, and “American Hot Dog.” Cage’s version will taste like corn potage.

