nicolas cage
Steve Mandamadiotis / Dreamstime
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Nicolas Cage’s Face Is All Over Japan’s Corn Puffs

By
Editor
Because when you’re shopping for snacks, that’s whose face you want to see, right?

We’re usually not too surprised by any odd foodstuff that comes out of Japancoffee-infused Coca-Cola, cough drop Kit-Kats, black ramen — but in this case, we are slightly taken aback: To promote the country’s release of adventure-comedy film Army of One, Nicolas Cage’s face is being advertised on a Cheetos-like snack called Umaibou.

More pop culture

According to Japanese news site Natalie, the special-edition corn puff is called “Deluxe Umaibou Nicolastick.” It’s available for a limited time to those who purchase tickets for the movie. Traditional Umaibou comes in many flavors: salad, beef tongue, fish and mayonnaise, chocolate, pizza, and honey. Some discontinued varieties include curry, caramel, and “American Hot Dog.” Cage’s version will taste like corn potage.

And if that’s not strange enough for you, here are the 20 weirdest things ever found by airport security.

Related Links
Jamie Oliver Sued for Misleading Gluten-Free LabelsWhere to Eat in New Orleans, According to Nicolas Cage 16 Failed Celebrity-Owned Restaurants
Tags
news
nicolas cage
Japan
corn puffs
Cheetos
army of one
weird