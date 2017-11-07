One NYC Chef Gives Pumpkin the Four-Course Treatment

Halloween may be over, but pumpkin is in season for a while — and we’re hoping this menu sticks around until it’s time to turn the clocks forward again in March.

Located in Manhattan’s Midtown East within the historic Renwick Hotel, Bedford & Co, the latest restaurant from renowned New York City chef John Delucie (The Waverly Inn), is offering a four-course pumpkin menu that’s sweet, savory, and offers enough variety to make each dish feel unique, not redundant. (And at $39 per person, it might be the most reasonably priced chef's menu in the city.) Let's Talk Pumpkin Instagram Is Obsessed With This Clear Pumpkin Pie

Executive chef Justin Nuebeck starts off with pumpkin and citrus, seared sea scallops seasoned with citrus zest, ginger pumpkin puree, lime leaf emulsion; pumpkin and pasta, basil, peperoncino, fiore sardo (smoked sheep’s milk pecorino); pumpkin and pork-wood roast pork & pumpkin, aji dulce relish, marinated radicchio, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Bedford & Co.’s regular menu consists of regional dishes with inspiration taken from Delucie’s travels, reflecting various destinations across the globe. Notably, dishes are prepared over a wood-burning open grill, a technique that is inherently Argentinian, and the physical space is designed to reflect the grill, with rustic interiors of wood and poured concrete, and accents of leather and copper.

The restaurant’s regular menu is also full of dishes that work like magic—but rest assured, neither your pumpkin pasta nor any other dish will turn into a coach with three coachmen.

