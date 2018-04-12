  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Necco Wafer Fan Offers to Exchange Her Car for Last of the Candy

By
Editor
The Massachusetts-based candy-maker is shutting down soon
necco wafer car
Courtesy of Candystore.com

The deal did not go through.

After 117 years of business, Necco — the confectioner behind classic candies including Sweethearts, Clark bars, and Candy Buttons — is closing its doors for good if the company can’t find a buyer by May 6, and people are losing their minds. According to Candystore.com, Necco sales have spiked more than 82 percent. Most impressively, Wafers alone are up 150 percent. One girl has even offered to trade her car for remaining stock.

more sweet stories

Yes, you read that correctly. A young woman named Katie offered her used Honda Accord for the rest of the retailer’s Necco Wafers. She even sent a photo of the black sedan. While Candystore.com did not accept the trade, Katie did end up purchasing a couple boxes via credit card instead.

necco wafer car

Courtesy of Candystore.com


According to Candystore.com’s account, over 150 other panicked fans called in to ask about and acquire bulk quantities of Necco brand goodies. Some even offered to pay double or more. A “nice older woman” who phoned in wanted to buy 100 pounds of junior-sized Wafers to vacuum-seal for ultimate freshness for years to come.

A post shared by NECCO (@neccobrands) on

Although people are mostly freaking out about those small, chalky discs, it’ll also be a sad day when February 14, 2019 rolls around. Conversation hearts were voted the No. 2 most popular Valentine’s Day candy. Goodbye “angel,” “dream big,” “call me,” and “love bug.” It won’t be an easy breakup — but at least we still haven’t had to break things off with these 10 iconic candies from the past that surprisingly still exist.

Click for slideshow
Surprising Facts About Your 20 Favorite Candy Brands Gallery
Related Links
Surprising Signs You’re Eating Too Much Sugar (Gallery)The Most Popular Snack Foods of the Last 10 DecadesYou Can Eat These 15 Sweet Treats and Still Lose Weight10 Weird and Wonderful Candies From Around the World
Tags
news
necco
wafers
conversation hearts