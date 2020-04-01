Moe’s Southwest Grill to Sell Groceries During the Coronavirus Pandemic

From participating in online cooking classes to finally organizing that cluttered closet, there are plenty of things to do if you’re spending more time at home because of the coronavirus. But if you ever wanted to master your Mexican cuisine game and learn to cook the best taco in your state, Moe’s Southwest Grill has you covered. Moe’s Market — a new online store where buyers can purchase the food they need in bulk from the restaurant — is ready for business.

According to Moe’s Southwest Grill, after noticing an uptick in grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, the idea for Moe’s Market was born. Grocery store aisles might be barren and shelves might be empty, but with Moe’s Market, buyers can purchase pantry staples and beyond.

It begins with the protein. Shoppers can purchase three to five pounds of white meat chicken, adobo chicken, steak, pork or ground beef. There are also a la carte side dishes like rice, beans, salsa, queso, guacamole, cheese, chips, chipotle ranch sauce and tortillas. Orders can be placed using the Moe’s website or app and must be placed two hours in advance.

And if you want to get the entire family involved and include the kids in an indoor activity, Moe’s also has fun new taco kit. The Moe’s Build Your Own Taco Kit can be purchased through the restaurant for $34.99 and includes 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of two protein options, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, a bowl of queso, and chips and salsa. The spread serves four to six people, but the delicious possibilities are endless.

