M&M’s is crowdsourcing its next flavor — and they’re crunchy. Over the next month or so, the brand — owned by Mars-Wrigley — is travelling across the nation to give fans a taste of Crunchy Mint, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Espresso. All three flavors are available at select retailers in the U.S.

Each new flavor is made with dark chocolate coated in a colorful shell. Crunchy Raspberry features a regular crispy rice center, but Crunchy Mint and Crunchy Espresso have cocoa rice crisps on the inside.

After trying all three, participants can vote for their favorite one, and the winning variety will be announced in August. Fans can vote once a day by uploading a selfie or clicking their favorite flavors on the M&M’s website, texting “VOTE” to 84444, or posting reactions on social media with the corresponding flavor hashtag (#VOTECRUNCHYMINT).

This is the second time M&M’s is asking for the public’s opinion on a new product. In 2016, people chose Coffee Nut as their favorite peanut-based flavor to join Original Peanut on shelves.

“Building off the success and popularity of the 2016 M&M’S Flavor Vote, we wanted to engage our fans once again by empowering them to help decide the next crunchy flavor of M&M’S,” brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a release. “We selected three new decadent flavors we believe our fans will enjoy, as they reflect the on-trend, unique and bold tastes growing in popularity across the U.S.”

M&M’s “Flavor Tour” kicked off in New York City on Earth Day weekend. The confectioner will hit other large areas in the eastern U.S. including Chicago, Louisville, Memphis, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, and much more. You can see a full list of cities here.

