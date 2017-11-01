The McRib Is Back at McDonald's, but Only at Select Locations

In 1981, the McRib was introduced to the McDonald’s menu. Due to poor sales, it was discontinued just four years later, but people longed for the barbecue pork patty sandwich. It’s been reintroduced countless times since its first exile, and the latest indications are that it’ll soon rise from the dead once more.

According to Business Insider, McRibs will be available in select locations across the U.S. in early November. McDonald’s SoCal tweeted that they’ll have the product on November 2, and McDonald’s Hawaii tweeted that their supply will return November 9. There’s even a website called “McRib Locator” that tracks every location in which the product has been spotted.

“There’s a lot of mystery around why the McRib comes and goes, but to be honest it’s a local option based on consumer demand,” McDonald’s national Twitter account tweeted.

While it’s in the hands of individual restaurant operators to dictate whether or not certain stores will carry the item, one woman in Santa Clarita, California, famously went to her city council over the issue in 2015.

“The removal of the McRib from the menu has affected my family because every Thanksgiving my family would order a 50-piece Chicken McNugget and 10 McRibs,” Xanthe Pajarillo said into a microphone. “It was a tradition in our family, and now it’s like my family holiday spirit is messed up and broken. To me, Thanksgiving for my family without this McRib is like a Christmas without snow.”

To further her case — and because, shockingly, people didn’t take her seriously —Pajarillo wrote a love song titled “The McRib Blues.”

The Daily Meal has reached out to McDonald’s for comment, but has not yet received a response.

