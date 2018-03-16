Move over Shamrock Shake, there’s a new ice cream treat in town. The Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry is back at McDonald’s now through Easter (Sunday, April 1). The decadent dessert is built with soft-serve vanilla ice cream, Cadbury milk chocolate chunks, and the famous fondant filling found at the center of each iconic crème egg.

As always, there’s a catch. The promotional item is currently only being sold in Australia, where it’s 405 calories per serving,and in Canada at 630 calories per serving, but a spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Sun it could potentially make its way to menus in the U.K.

“The Crème Egg McFlurry forms part of our promotional McFlurry menu here in the U.K. and we’d recommend customers keep their eyes peeled for its exciting return soon!” the spokesperson told the outlet.

It’s that time of year again. The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is back! Scoop yours up before it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/aLXyb1KTJO — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) February 28, 2018

People on Twitter are excited about the news.

“Yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever had a Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry?” @SarahBurtton asked.

yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever had a Cadbury crème egg McFlurry — Sarah Burton (@SarahBurtton) March 5, 2018

“All a young man want is a Cadbury McFlurry,” @jaskaranp9 declared.

All a young man want is a Cadbury McFlurry ☹️ — jp (@jaskaranp9) March 3, 2018

“Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry. You complete me,” @NiGHTS80 said.

Cadbury Creme Egg Mcflurry. You complete me. pic.twitter.com/GxLBKGADJR — NiGHTS96 (@NiGHTS80) March 1, 2018

And others are still facing the fear of broken ice cream machines.

“No way did I just walk to McDonald’s bc I was craving a Cadbury McFlurry just for their ice cream machine to not be working. My luck,” @heartofsmine wrote accompanied by a GIF of Kim Kardashian.

no way did I just walk to mcdonalds bc I was craving a cadbury mcflurry just for their ice cream machine not to be working. My luck pic.twitter.com/HQxOfaFlf8 — bex (@heartofsmine) March 13, 2018

