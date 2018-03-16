Move over Shamrock Shake, there’s a new ice cream treat in town. The Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry is back at McDonald’s now through Easter (Sunday, April 1). The decadent dessert is built with soft-serve vanilla ice cream, Cadbury milk chocolate chunks, and the famous fondant filling found at the center of each iconic crème egg.
As always, there’s a catch. The promotional item is currently only being sold in Australia, where it’s 405 calories per serving,and in Canada at 630 calories per serving, but a spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Sun it could potentially make its way to menus in the U.K.
“The Crème Egg McFlurry forms part of our promotional McFlurry menu here in the U.K. and we’d recommend customers keep their eyes peeled for its exciting return soon!” the spokesperson told the outlet.
People on Twitter are excited about the news.
“Yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever had a Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry?” @SarahBurtton asked.
“All a young man want is a Cadbury McFlurry,” @jaskaranp9 declared.
“Cadbury Crème Egg McFlurry. You complete me,” @NiGHTS80 said.
And others are still facing the fear of broken ice cream machines.
“No way did I just walk to McDonald’s bc I was craving a Cadbury McFlurry just for their ice cream machine to not be working. My luck,” @heartofsmine wrote accompanied by a GIF of Kim Kardashian.
