A McDonald’s restaurant in New York is being investigated after multiple people became sick after dining at the establishment. The New York State Department of Health reported on August 23 that 22 people had reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea from August 4 to August 21, and 15 of those individuals claimed they’d eaten breakfast sandwiches at a McDonald’s at 2803 N. Main Street Ext. in Jamestown, which is about an hour and a half south of Buffalo.

11 Times Chain Restaurants Gave People Food Poisoning

According to Buffalo NBC affiliate WGRC, the number of people reporting symptoms had grown to 50 as of August 24.

Patient samples and breakfast sandwiches prepared at the affected location were sent to New York State’s Public Health Laboratory in Albany for testing. The franchise owner, Enrico Francani, temporarily closed the location for a thorough cleaning, to review food preparation and distribution processes, and to swap out all old ingredients for fresh ones before an inspection by the Chautauqua County Health Department. WGRC reported that the restaurant reopened on August 24.

“We are cooperating with the local state health departments as they investigate reports of an unidentified illness and its source,” Francani told The Daily Meal in an email. “Because the health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, out of an abundance of caution, we proactively closed a restaurant for cleaning and sanitation.”

This particular spate of illnesses is relatively small, but the Golden Arches is still dealing with the effects of a larger food poisoning outbreak tied to a romaine lettuce mix used in salads at the chain. Approximately 507 people in 15 states developed an intestinal sickness after eating salad at McDonald’s restaurants in 15 states, according to the latest update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. McDonald’s replaced the supplier suspected of providing the tainted produce on July 13.

Harmful bacteria and parasites can live on food at fast food joints, at the grocery store, and everywhere in-between. To help prevent foodborne illnesses from compromising your immune system, follow these tips for avoiding food poisoning.