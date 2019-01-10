McDonald’s has the fries that’ll cross your eyes. OK, maybe they won’t do that, but if you like bacon, they might make you lick your chops. The burger chain began testing America’s favorite breakfast food on its famous fries in two states only late last year, and soon enough Cheesy Bacon Fries will be available at Golden Arches locations nationwide — but that’s not all.

For a limited time only starting January 30, McDonald’s will begin adding bacon to not one but three menu classics. In addition to fries smothered in real cheddar sauce and smoked bacon bits, customers will be able to order the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with three pieces of thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon. So! Much! Bacon!

It’s safe to say people are obsessed with the pig product, and McDonald’s is well aware of that. According to a release, the move to add the meat to the menu stems from market research, in which the brand found that the word “bacon” was mentioned across Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and other forums an average of 17,000 times a day (or 740 times an hour) by users in the U.S. between January 1, 2018, and January 7, 2019. But Americans aren’t the only ones with seemingly infinite cravings for cured pork. Here’s a look at how the rest of the world eats bacon.