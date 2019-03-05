If you were a fan of Heinz’s Mayochup, then you’re probably going to love this news. Riding off the success of their hybrid between two of America’s most popular condiments, Heinz is rolling out Mayomust and Mayocue. Like Mayochup, the condiments are made of two staple ingredients­ — which you can glean simply from their names. Mayomust is mustard and mayonnaise. Mayocue is mayonnaise and barbecue sauce.

The 16.5-ounce bottles of condiment combinations are hitting major retailers and websites such as Amazon for a suggested retail price of $3.49, but we can’t help but wonder if Heinz should have waited. When Mayochup rumors first began, there was a ton of pushback at the name. The brand even launched a Twitter poll to rename it.

While there is no Twitter poll yet, consumers have taken to social media to bellyache about “Mayomust” and “Mayocue.”

“We can all agree that “Mayomust” is the worst of several potential names. I would have gotten myself fired from Heinz trying to fight this,” tweeted Adam Jacobi.

The sentiment was echoed by several more social media users. Everyone seems to think the two names are just as bad, if not worse than the formerly villainized “Mayochup.”

“Mayomust sounds like the name of a pheromone rhinos give off when they're about to give birth,” wrote a Twitter user.

“‘Mayocue’ sounds like a Pokemon that everyone hates,” wrote Joshua Bruckner.

“Heinz brought its mayo-ketchup combo, "Mayochup," to the U.S. last fall. Now they're adding two NEW sauces: A mayo-mustard combo called "Mayomust" . . . and a mayo-barbecue sauce hybrid called "Mayocue." NO...NO...JUST NO!” begged a passionate tweet from Twitter user bubba culpepper.

Love it or hate it, it’s happening. Plus, the trifecta of mayo-names may sound terrible, but we bet they will all taste excellent with any of America’s best french fries.