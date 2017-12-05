Man Steals Dinner Date’s Credit Card and Laptop

It’s quite charming when someone steals your heart, but not when they steal your credit card and laptop. Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s bank card and MacBook after the two went on a date in Staten Island, New York. According to the New York Daily News, cops said the thief met his victim for dinner on November 19 at 2 a.m.

At some point during the night, he secretly swiped her belongings. When the woman finally realized her possessions were missing, she found numerous unauthorized charges were made on her account.

Police have not disclosed where the couple ate or how they met, but are currently searching for the suspect, who went by the name Antonio Ruiz. He is described as Hispanic and between 30 and 40 years old. Anyone with information connected to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

While we don’t suggest committing theft to woo your beau, here are 11 tips for making a great impression on a first date.