Loyal fans have flocked to Norah for its eclectic American dinner and weekend brunch menus. Now, the West Hollywood restaurant will be openings its doors for early dinner fare on its new Garden menu. Snack on light bites paired with the restaurant's extensive beer and wine selections starting at 5 p.m. daily.

The Garden menu offers refreshing cocktails (such as a passion fruit margarita and a summer spritz with strawberry aperitif and thyme), a rotating rosé of the week, and small bite dishes, which include cauliflower tartare, Za’atar-spiced almonds, sliced serrano ham, and smoked trout rillettes.

While Norah’s main menu does change seasonally, the Garden menu will stay consistent. Executive chef Mike Williams curated Norah’s menus, which have an emphasis on locally sourced seasonal produce and vibrant Los Angeles flavors.



Courtesy Chef Mike Williams

Williams’ dinner and brunch menus have been a big hit at Norah and he said that patrons are already enjoying the Garden light bites.

“We wanted to offer something a little lighter to those who don’t want to commit to a whole sit-down dinner,” Williams said. “People are really enjoying it, especially on the weekends. Usually, we close after brunch and open for dinner service, but now we stay open and see a lot of people out and about on Saturdays and Sundays wanting to enjoy the sunshine.”

In addition, the Garden bites can be enjoyed in Norah’s new indoor/outdoor lounge area, which features open doors and skylights, leafy trees, and foliage.

“Dine al fresco and have some snacks and refreshing beverages,” Williams said. That's good advice, so if you can't make it to Los Angeles, throw your own outdoor dinner party.

