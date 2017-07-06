California-Based Counter Launches New Seasonal Specials

The Counter, a build-your-burger concept restaurant chain with more than 40 locations worldwide, has added two new seasonal items to its menus.

The new chicken parm burger offers a nice alternative to an otherwise beef-centric menu. The Italian-seasoned, panko-dusted chicken burger is stuffed with mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and basil and served on a warm brioche bun. For a lighter option, customers can order the same chicken burger served on squash, zucchini, tomatoes and fresh spinach.

The new tiramisu shake can be enjoyed alongside one of The Counter’s more than one million possible burger combinations or as a standalone dessert. The shake is a combination of espresso and cocoa topped with a piece of tiramisu.

Also new is the $12 burger-and-fries menu, enabling diners to choose their favorite burger and a side of either French fries, sweet potato fries, or a side salad for just $12 all day Monday through Friday.