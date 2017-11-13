Oatmeal Cream Pies
Little Debbie Scares Fans with Confusing Tweet

By
Editor
The company jumped on the #OneGottaGo bandwagon and nearly incited a riot

Last week, beloved snack cake brand Little Debbie’s social media team decided to send out a tweet that seemed to imply that one of its lost legendary products would soon be going away forever.

“ONE GOTTA GO FOREVER” [sic], it read, followed by photos of its Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Nutty Buddy bars, and Honey Buns. As one might expect, people were not pleased with the prospect of losing one of their childhood favorites — the tweet garnered 7,400 replies. Even famed author R.L Stine chimed in, writing “Save the oatmeal cream pies. I need them!”

Many chimed in with their least favorite of the bunch, but one intrepid commenter replied with the correct answer: Christmas Tree Cakes should go, because they’re essentially the exact thing as Zebra Cakes.

Most people didn’t take Little Debbie’s tweet too seriously, but some people were legitimately up in arms, threatening to boycott the brand.

Thankfully, however, Little Debbie devotees have nothing to fear. Little Debbie’s parent company, McKee Foods, confirmed to Today that "none of the products we listed on the Twitter post are in danger of going away." Company spokesperson Mike Gloekler told them, "Our Little Debbie social media team thought it would be fun to get in on the #OneGottaGo Twitter meme, which asks a fairly tough question — if you had to live without one of four things you really love, which would it be?"

So have no fear, Little Debbie fans. Your favorite product isn’t going anywhere. If you’re wondering who exactly Little Debbie is, you can find out here.

