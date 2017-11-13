Little Debbie Scares Fans with Confusing Tweet

Last week, beloved snack cake brand Little Debbie’s social media team decided to send out a tweet that seemed to imply that one of its lost legendary products would soon be going away forever.

“ONE GOTTA GO FOREVER” [sic], it read, followed by photos of its Christmas Tree Cakes, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Nutty Buddy bars, and Honey Buns. As one might expect, people were not pleased with the prospect of losing one of their childhood favorites — the tweet garnered 7,400 replies. Even famed author R.L Stine chimed in, writing “Save the oatmeal cream pies. I need them!”

Save the oatmeal cream pies. I need them! — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) November 10, 2017

Many chimed in with their least favorite of the bunch, but one intrepid commenter replied with the correct answer: Christmas Tree Cakes should go, because they’re essentially the exact thing as Zebra Cakes.

Zebra cakes & Christmas tree cakes = same thing — Mike Baynes (@BeltBukleB) November 10, 2017

Most people didn’t take Little Debbie’s tweet too seriously, but some people were legitimately up in arms, threatening to boycott the brand.

If you get rid of #nuttybuddy I will never buy @LittleDebbie products again!

Now that that's done, I would say that oatmeal creme pies are my least favorite. — 19American71 (@Idaho011971) November 11, 2017

Get rid of Christmas tree cakes. If you get rid of nutty buddy or the others, I’ll never buy from your company again! The others are all family favourites of ours! — Zee (@lillatinaboo) November 11, 2017

Thankfully, however, Little Debbie devotees have nothing to fear. Little Debbie’s parent company, McKee Foods, confirmed to Today that "none of the products we listed on the Twitter post are in danger of going away." Company spokesperson Mike Gloekler told them, "Our Little Debbie social media team thought it would be fun to get in on the #OneGottaGo Twitter meme, which asks a fairly tough question — if you had to live without one of four things you really love, which would it be?"

So have no fear, Little Debbie fans. Your favorite product isn’t going anywhere. If you’re wondering who exactly Little Debbie is, you can find out here.