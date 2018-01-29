Little Caesars Manager and Boyfriend Arrested for Using Heroin While Preparing Food, Police Say

The manager of a Little Caesars Pizza in Shelbyville, Indiana, and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly using and buying drugs during work. According to police, Sasha Fletcher and Joshua Parson were taken into custody after an anonymous source told the feds the couple was regularly using heroin in the restaurant and preparing food with open sores.

The source also reportedly told police the manager has hepatitis C — a viral infection spread through contaminated blood. People infected with the virus can experience excessive bleeding and bruising or a yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes; feel confused, drowsy, and disoriented; or develop liver cancer.

Officers showed up to the restaurant at 809 S. Harrison St. on January 23 to speak with Fletcher and Parsons, who is not an employee, but was allegedly seen making a pizza barehanded, according to a local Fox affiliate. Police claim the duo seemed impaired, so they deployed a K-9 to search their vehicle where they found syringes and spoons with residue that “appeared to be heroin.”

The store closed temporarily to clean, but has since reopened. Shelbyville Health Department spokesperson Robert Lewis told ABC News the establishment’s food is safe to eat and that the public has nothing to fear. While hepatitis A can be transmitted by food, hepatitis C is a blood-borne pathogen.

“You would have to have intimate relations with that individual or share the needle they used to get hepatitis C,” he said.

Fletcher has been fired from her position at Little Caesars Pizza. Both she and her boyfriend now face charges for possession of a syringe and possession of heroin. For more lawlessness in the food world, here are the 9 most memorable crimes that went down at fast food restaurants.