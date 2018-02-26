Lindt Chocolate Is Suing The Weinstein Company Over $133,000 Golden Globes Party

The Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli is suing The Weinstein Company after it failed to refund a $133,333 sponsorship for an award show party that never happened. According to the lawsuit, the confectioner agreed to pay the film studio three installments amounting to $400,000 over the course of three Golden Globes events dating back to 2015 — but this year’s event was cancelled.

The movie production company was famous for its star-studded viewing and after parties but that all changed late last year when co-chairman Harvey Weinstein was widely accused of sexual harassment. Until this year, The Weinstein Company had teamed up with Netflix to throw a big ticket party for the Golden Globes, but Netflix terminated the partnership before this year's show.

Prior to this year's Golden Globes and after Oscar-winning producer Weinstein was accused of misconduct, Lindt requested to also revoke its sponsorship. According to the suit, the movie company — which has is known for such critically-acclaimed and box office winning films as Silver Linings Playbook and The King's Speech, and TV productions including Project Runway — acknowledged the breach of contract and promised to reimburse the truffle-maker by the end of December or early January by the latest. In February, Lindt says it followed up on the outstanding payment, but has still has not received it.

“As a result of the above breach, TWC [The Weinstein Company] has caused and is causing Lindt to suffer harm,” the lawsuit reads, “TWC acted deliberately with knowledge of and intent to interfere with Lindt’s rights.”

Lindt — founded in 1845 and best known for Lindor truffles, premium gold Easter bunnies, and luxury Exellence bars — is seeking an undeclared amount in damages

According to The Washington Post, The Weinstein Company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after talks to sell itself for $275 million fell through.

The Daily Meal has reached out to TWC and Lindt for comment.

