Krispy Kreme Has a Coffee-Glazed Doughnut, but Not for Long
Is there any combination more iconic than coffee and doughnuts? We didn't think so. To celebrate National Coffee Day and honor the ultimate breakfast of champions, Krispy Kreme is selling a coffee-glazed doughnut starting September 24 leading up to the holiday on September 29.
14 Reasons Why You Should Drink More Coffee
The coffee-glazed doughnut isn’t the only new treat coming to Krispy Kreme. In true "Freaky Friday" fashion, the chain is also serving a doughnut-flavored java called Original Glazed Coffee in homage to its classic Original Glazed Doughnut.
“Our coffee is going doughnuts, and our doughnuts are going coffee! It is a delicious, innovative approach to our iconic products,” Alison Holder, vice president of U.S. marketing for Krispy Kreme, said in a release.
Unlike the limited-time-only doughnuts, this drink is featured as a permanent menu item — and caffeine lovers can get any size for free on September 29, with no purchase necessary. If you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll also receive a free doughnut that day! So you can have a coffee doughnut and a doughnut coffee at the same time. For more on the brand bringing you these twisted treats, check out these 15 things you didn’t know about Krispy Kreme.
Latest
- Burger King Has Chicken Tenders for the First Time Ever
- What PDA Is OK Today — and What Isn’t
It’s OK to show your sweetheart affection, but some just levels aren’t acceptable
- Why You Should Never Sleep in on the Weekends
Like most things that seem too good to be true, sleeping in on weekends can actually make you more tired
- The 25 Most Popular Halloween Candies in America
- 260-Layer Cake Breaks Guinness World Record