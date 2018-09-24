Is there any combination more iconic than coffee and doughnuts? We didn't think so. To celebrate National Coffee Day and honor the ultimate breakfast of champions, Krispy Kreme is selling a coffee-glazed doughnut starting September 24 leading up to the holiday on September 29.

The coffee-glazed doughnut isn’t the only new treat coming to Krispy Kreme. In true "Freaky Friday" fashion, the chain is also serving a doughnut-flavored java called Original Glazed Coffee in homage to its classic Original Glazed Doughnut.



Krispy Kreme



“Our coffee is going doughnuts, and our doughnuts are going coffee! It is a delicious, innovative approach to our iconic products,” Alison Holder, vice president of U.S. marketing for Krispy Kreme, said in a release.

Unlike the limited-time-only doughnuts, this drink is featured as a permanent menu item — and caffeine lovers can get any size for free on September 29, with no purchase necessary. If you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll also receive a free doughnut that day! So you can have a coffee doughnut and a doughnut coffee at the same time. For more on the brand bringing you these twisted treats, check out these 15 things you didn’t know about Krispy Kreme.