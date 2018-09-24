  1. Home
Krispy Kreme Has a Coffee-Glazed Doughnut, but Not for Long

The chain has also added a new coffee flavor to its menu
Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day with two new treats.

Is there any combination more iconic than coffee and doughnuts? We didn't think so. To celebrate National Coffee Day and honor the ultimate breakfast of champions, Krispy Kreme is selling a coffee-glazed doughnut starting September 24 leading up to the holiday on September 29.

The coffee-glazed doughnut isn’t the only new treat coming to Krispy Kreme. In true "Freaky Friday" fashion, the chain is also serving a doughnut-flavored java called Original Glazed Coffee in homage to its classic Original Glazed Doughnut.

“Our coffee is going doughnuts, and our doughnuts are going coffee! It is a delicious, innovative approach to our iconic products,” Alison Holder, vice president of U.S. marketing for Krispy Kreme, said in a release.

Unlike the limited-time-only doughnuts, this drink is featured as a permanent menu item — and caffeine lovers can get any size for free on September 29, with no purchase necessary. If you’re a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll also receive a free doughnut that day! So you can have a coffee doughnut and a doughnut coffee at the same time. For more on the brand bringing you these twisted treats, check out these 15 things you didn’t know about Krispy Kreme.

