King Arthur Flour is voluntarily recalling 6,300 cases of flour after finding trace amounts of salmonella in one pouch of Organic Coconut Flour. The 16-ounce bags affected include those with “best if used by” dates of 10/25/2018 LOT: CF22017E and 12/04/2018 LOT: CF22017E, which can be located on the back of each package near the bottom of the panel.

Consumers who have these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for store credit or a refund. There have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall, according to the FDA.

“Customers have trusted King Arthur Flour products in their kitchens for over 225 years, and that's why we have issued this voluntary recall,” King Arthur Flour said in a release. “We remain committed to providing our customers safe and superior products.”



Salmonella bacteria can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that usually last four to seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year. If you’re afraid of getting sick, meet the "Clean 15": the fruits and vegetables least likely to poison you.