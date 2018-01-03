Kim Jong Un Indulges in Expensive Booze and Meat-Covered Pizza While Country Hungers, Report Says

In 2017, we gave you a complete guide to Donald Trump’s favorite foods, which includes cherry vanilla ice cream, deep-fried macaroni and cheese, pizza toppings, and Keebler Vienna Fingers. A mere day or so into the new year, The Cheat Sheet has graced us with the supposed diet of 45’s best frenemy, Kim Jong Un. Though information about conditions inside the Hermit Kingdom is scarce and often unreliable, the online media outlet pored over interviews and sources all over the web to compile what may or may not be a snapshot of the controversial figure’s food and beverage habits.

MSN reports that Kim spends $30 million a year importing high-quality liquors into the communist country to share among small, exclusive circles. He apparently has a taste for whisky and cognac, specifically Hennessy, which can cost over $6,000 for a high-end bottle.



Calli_Studio / istockphoto.com



A report by the U.K.'s Metro in 2014 alleged the North Korean dictator regularly indulges in “snake wine,” which is rumored to increase masculinity in the bedroom and improve the chance of pregnancy. (According to The Chosun Ilbo, a major newspaper in South Korea, Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, currently have three children. Their second child is a girl, according to former NBA player Dennis Rodman, while the sexes of the other two are unknown.)

As far as non-alcoholic beverages go, the leader catches his caffeine buzz with fine Brazilian coffee, which he allegedly spent about $967,051 on in just one year, according to the U.K.'s Mirror.

If there’s one thing the average person can relate to, it’s Kim’s undying love for cheese. It was reported in 2014 that he ate so much Emmenthal — a type of Swiss cheese made from whole milk — that he vanished from the public eye to recover from the binge.



PicturePartners / istockphoto.com



Kenji Fujimoto, who served as the late Kim Jong Il’s sushi chef for 13 years, told The Daily Mail that the father-son duo would often dine together over sushi and expensive Cristal Champagne. Fujimoto also says the supreme leader enjoys Kobe steaks.

Kim also reportedly loves salami, prosciutto, and ham. According to Ermanno Furlanis, an Italian chef who was recruited in 1997 to make pizza, the Kim family absolutely loved pies covered in meat.



YES BRASIL / istockphoto.com



While North Korea’s dictator may be eating like a king, a 2016 report by the World Food Programme shows that 70 percent of the country’s population of 25.1 million is “food insecure,” meaning many suffer from malnutrition due to a substantial food shortage. For a gaze into the diets of inhabitants of the famine-stricken nation, here are nine foods people eat in North Korea.