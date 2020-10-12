Chicken tenders and dipping sauces go together like macaroni and cheese (which also happens to go pretty well with chicken tenders). And that culinary match made in heaven is something that KFC knows well. The fried chicken chain has had three dipping sauces: honey BBQ, buttermilk ranch and honey mustard. Starting today (Oct. 12), KFC has a new sauce on the menu: one dubbed simply KFC Sauce.

Every State’s Favorite Fast Food During Coronavirus

Thanks to KFC, we were able to try the new signature sauce on the day of its debut. As per the chain’s suggestion, we tried it with the Extra Crispy Tenders and fries. What can we say? We love to dip.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

KFC touts the sauce as “tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness,” and we actually found that description to be remarkably accurate. We thought that this sauce was quite reminiscent of the regional barbecue style, Carolina gold. We also couldn’t help but think of another fast food chicken chain and its signature sauce when tasting, especially considering the KFC Sauce’s golden yellow hue.

We actually tried KFC Sauce alongside the revamped version of KFC’s other sauces, and found that KFC Sauce has the best of ranch, honey mustard and honey BBQ. It has the creaminess of ranch, sweetness and slight tang of honey mustard and the subtle smoke taste and mild molasses note of a barbecue. If you told us they actually just blended together their other three sauces to birth this one, we’d believe you, and there are flavor notes in the KFC Sauce that will please every palate.

The new KFC Sauce is available now at KFC locations nationwide, and it pairs wonderful with the tenders and fries, so who knows? This item may just join the ranks of the most famous fast food menu items of all time.