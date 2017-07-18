KFC’s Newest Chinese Venture Looks Nothing Like You’d Expect

KFC has decided to dip its toe into the fact-casual pool once again, opening the first location of what it has dubbed “K Pro” in Hangzhou, China, on July 1. If you think it looks anything like any KFC you’ve ever seen, you’re in for a surprise.

There’s no fried chicken on the menu at K Pro, which is exclusively focused on healthy food. The restaurant itself is sleek and slightly industrial-looking, with a relaxed vibe, clean lines, and flowers on the long communal tables. The menu, according to Yicai Global, includes paninis and salads topped with grilled chicken breast, South American white shrimp, smoked salmon, and crayfish (which is very popular in China). Soft serve ice cream and sweet potato fries are also available, and fresh juice and beer are on the drink menu. Employees wear green aprons with the words “Tasty, Fresh, Healthy” on them, and the traditional red and white color scheme is nowhere to be found.



Sohu