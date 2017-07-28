KFC India Has Created a Fried Chicken-Gaming Mashup

Have you ever been looking at a box of fried chicken and thought to yourself, “All this is missing is a game controller and a Bluetooth connection!” If you happen to fall into that very small minority, rejoice: According to the company’s posts on social media, KFC India has created the “Gamer’s Box 2.0,” which is exactly that: a box of fried chicken with a controller on either side, a place on top to mount your smartphone, and a Bluetooth connection. And if you’re very lucky, you can get one for free.

A cross-promotional effort between KFC and Mountain Dew, the box is pretty straightforward: You mount your phone, connect to Bluetooth, and start playing; presumably you remove the fried chicken from the box beforehand.

Sadly, the boxes aren’t for sale, and only 10 of them are being made available via a contest being held by KFC and Mountain Dew. In order to be eligible to win, you have to tag a friend on KFC India's Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages. As of now, it doesn’t look like the winners have to be from India.

Your odds of winning one of these are about the same as finding one of Willy Wonka’s Golden Tickets, but if you’re a serious gamer (and a loyal FKC devotee), it could be worth a shot! Learn 10 things we bet yuo didn't know about KFC here.