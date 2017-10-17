Kellogg’s to Launch New Chocolate Frosted Flakes

Kellogg’s is launching another new take on a classic cereal. In September, the brand gave Froot Loops a unicorn makeover. Now, customers will find Chocolate Frosted Flakes on store shelves nationwide.

“We stay close to our fans to make sure we are delivering the cereal experiences they want most, which is what resulted in the delicious flavor of Cinnamon Frosted Flakes launched last year,” Kellogg’s senior director of morning food marketing, Brad Schwan, said in a press release. “So, when we found out chocolate was the next most requested flavor, we set to work right away.”



Paull-Baird, Carlina / Frosted Flakes

The crispy toasted flakes will be covered in a rich, roasted cocoa frosting that the company says is perfect from the first bite to the last sip of leftover (chocolate) milk. It’s expected to hit all major retailers and grocery stores in November at a suggested retail price between $4.69 and $5.79.

For more cool breakfast stuff, check out these 13 bizarre cereals you won’t believe ever existed.