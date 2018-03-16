Jets Quarterback Josh McCown Signs $10 Million Contract at Chick-fil-A

When NFL players sign their sporting souls away to a team, it’s usually quite a spectacle. It has become an American tradition for family, friends, reporters, and photographers to ogle over jocks who flick a pen and throw on team merchandise (usually a hat). But Josh McCown took a different route when he signed on to rejoin the New York Jets.

The 38-year-old quarterback — who has also played for Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Browns — signed his one-year, $10 million contract in the drive-thru line of a Chick-fil-A in Texas.

“No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA,” McCown wrote on Twitter, crediting his son, Aiden, for snapping the photo. The Jacksonville native later confirmed to ESPN that he did indeed sign the contract on his smartphone with an electronic signature.

No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA

Photocred: Aiden McCown pic.twitter.com/fy6aNOgQpE — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) March 14, 2018

Chick-fil-A responded to the tweet writing, “Multitasking at its finest. Congrats!”

Former Chicago Bears teammate and current Great American Baking Show co-host Anthony “Spice” Adams also weighed in on the post.

“Josh!!! That’s how you do it!! Get a 12-count, some large waffle fries, some lemonade light ice and some Chick-fil-A sauce!!” he wrote. “And then GET SOME CHEEEZE!!! You are a legend!!”

Josh!!! That’s how you do it!! Get a 12-count, some large waffle fries, some lemonade light ice and some Chick-fil-a sauce!!



And then GET SOME CHEEEZE!!!



You are a legend!! — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) March 15, 2018

“Yea go ahead and throw all that in the bag! Funniest teammate ever!” McCown responded, along with a few laughing emojis.

It remains a mystery what the Jets QB actually ordered at Chick-fil-A, but it’s not unusual for professional athletes to nosh greasy grub. Gold-medal sprinter Usain Bolt once famously admitted to eating 1,000 chicken nuggets during the Beijing Olympics, People.com reports. But not everyone is so indulgent — here are the 20 most insane professional athlete diets.