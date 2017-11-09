Jersey Mike’s to Launch Gluten-Free Buns for Hoagie Lovers Nationwide

It’s hard to maintain a loving relationship with hoagies when you have a gluten allergy. Come December 4, bread-lovers can put that claim to bed. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Udi’s will partner with Jersey Mike’s Subs to roll out gluten-free buns at each of the sandwich chain’s 1,320 locations. Gluten-free subs will cost an extra $1.50 for regular-sized sandwiches and an additional $3 for “giant” subs.

People often assume that if a food is gluten free, it doesn’t taste that good. But Jersey Mike’s new roll proved successful during a two-year testing period at more than 200 locations across six states.

“The idea of offering gluten free rolls came from a franchisee whose daughter had celiac disease,” Jersey Mike’s chief operating officer Michael Manzo said in a statement. “Before going national, we decided to try a pilot in several markets and we are happy to report success: customers loved the taste and they were excited to be able to eat a Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich again — or for the very first time.”

Previously, the chain tested a different brand of gluten-free dough, which had to be cooked in-house. Cross-contamination levels proved to be minimal, meeting the legal requirement of less than 20 parts per million of gluten, but the loaves were inconsistent due to a finicky dough.

Udi’s gluten-free rolls allow an even lower chance of cross-contamination because they arrive in the store already fully cooked. Before building a sub, workers are required to wash their hands, change their gloves, wash their counter space, and make the sandwich atop a clean sheet of paper.

Manzo told Nation’s Restaurant News he’s excited to introduce gluten-free subs to customers “that would love to have a submarine sandwich again between two pieces of bread. If we sell that to only two people a day, then it’s a victory.”

