The James Beard Foundation Announces Its New CEO

When Susan Ungaro announced in June 2017 that she was stepping down as the president of the influential James Beard Foundation at the end of last year, no immediate successor was named. Well, the top position has now been filled.

Today, Clare Reichenbach has been named the new CEO of the culinary nonprofit. Reichenbach comes from a media — not culinary — background and founded CJJR Consulting, which serves clients such as New York Public Radio and Samsung, after working for BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks.

The role of CEO is new and in place of the title of president, but Reichenbach will oversee many of the same initiatives when she steps into the position on February 20. Expect the same high-caliber programs to continue, from the coveted James Beard Awards to the educational and scholarship programs.

“I would like to bring the foundation to the next level as a thought leader and tastemaker,” she told The New York Times. “It’s premature to announce any plans.”

But, in a Q&A on the foundation’s web site, she reemphasized the organization’s commitment to promoting and supporting women in the industry.

“The Foundation has been proactive in delivering initiatives that address the gender imbalance in the culinary industry, such as the Woman’s Leadership Programs, which provide very practical tools and guidance. These programs are more critical than ever,” she said. “More recently, with the allegations of misconduct against members of the industry and revelations about the culture of restaurants, the Foundation has been actively consulting the industry to understand how we can best support the change needed. I am very motivated to build on the current programs, and to amplify the levels of involvement and impact.”

Reichenback’s background in marketing and strategic partnerships should give some clue as to what her tenure will bring. She'll join a storied institution, founded by the father of American cooking.