A survey published by Glassdoor in 2017 shows that some of the highest salaries go to attorneys, doctors, architects, and engineers. But according to new data obtained by The California Sun, In-N-Out Burger store managers are making just as much, if not more.

The chain’s restaurant managers reportedly make an average salary of $160,000 — roughly three times the industry average.

A highly placed employee within the organization, who is not authorized to speak on the matter, could not officially confirm exact details but told The Daily Meal that the information in The California Sun’s article is accurate.

The West Coast fast-food joint also pays its entry-level employees above average. The minimum wage in the Golden State was recently raised to $11, yet all new In-N-Out associates start with at least $13 per hour. They are also offered benefits with paid vacations, free meals, and a 401(k) plan, according to the company’s website.

“Our research shows that companies that take the high road make a profit not in spite of paying their workers better but because they pay their workers better,” Saru Jayaraman, who heads the University of California Berkeley’s Food Labor Research Center, told The California Sun.

And the workers are happy. According to additional research by Glassdoor, 91 percent of In-N-Out employees surveyed would recommend the workplace to a friend. The chain was even voted one of the best places to work each of the last four years.

