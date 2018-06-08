Iconic Chef, TV Personality Anthony Bourdain Dies at 61 by Apparent Suicide

Iconic chef Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61 after committing suicide, CNN reported Friday.

Bourdain was in France working on his CNN series when he passed away.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room by close friend Eric Ripert on Friday morning, according to CNN.

This story is developing, and we will update as we learn more. Read more here and on the New York Daily News.

Bourdain's death comes the same week as Kate Spade's. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.