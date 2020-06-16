Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it may be tough to find great produce at even the best grocery store in every state. But there is a way to grow your own fresh vegetables right in your kitchen, and it can be a fun indoor activity for your kids while you’re stuck at home.

The Best Plants for Rookie Gardeners

Lettuce is a versatile vegetable that goes great in a salad, on a sandwich or with any delicious home-cooked meal. But it is also the easiest to grow at home.

You can easily grow lettuce from cutting the rear of a lettuce head or from seeds. If you choose to grow from a seed, it should take about three to seven days for the seeds to sprout roots, also known as the germination process. It will need to be placed in a room about 70 degrees Fahrenheit or room temperature, but lettuce doesn’t require a lot of sunlight and can grow in low light. Make sure to not overwater the seeds because it needs to be moist in order to pull in nutrients but the root cells need to get oxygen too.

Some people like to use a growing medium like rockwall to help the seeds retain moisture as well as air. After your seeds grow its first leaves, you can place it in a well-lit area or on a window sill.

It only takes about three to four weeks for it to get its first edible leaf and within eight weeks, you should have a full head that is fresh and full of vitamins you’re probably missing in your diet.

If you’re trying to save money, you don’t need to buy expensive pots, fertilizers or soil to grow your lettuce. You can repurpose a jar or other household items to hold your lettuce seedling. Also, lettuce is easy to grow hydroponically. Hydroponic gardening is when you grow different plants by only using water and not soil.

As long as you can make sure your lettuce plant gets enough light and water for the day, growing this leafy green vegetable should be easy. If you’re interested in learning more about growing your own vegetables at home, here’s how you can grow different foods at home in just water.