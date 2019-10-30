holiday turkey pie
Courtesy of The Fresh Market
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

This Holiday Turkey Pie Is Perfect for Friendsgiving

By
It has all the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving
holiday turkey pie
Courtesy of The Fresh Market

On Thanksgiving, we give thanks to family, food, football and everything in between. Before the actual holiday, though, it’s become increasingly popular to gather with friends over dinner because we’re grateful for them too. When you want to kick back with loved ones, who has time for turkey? Get the main event and all your favorite side dishes wrapped in one with Holiday Turkey Pie.

Thanksgiving Dishes You Can Make Ahead and Freeze

This all-in-one dish sold by grocery store chain The Fresh Market features layers of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberries in a flaky crust. You can find it in the deli section of the store for approximately $4 per slice (these are priced by the pound) or $19.99 for a half-pie, which contains five slices. Both options come pre-made with heating instructions included.

holiday turkey pie

Courtesy of The Fresh Market

Other festive flavors at The Fresh Market this season include Keogh’s Roast Turkey and Secret Stuffing Chips ($3.79) seasoned with herbs and spices straight from Ireland; Turducken ($6.99 per pound) boneless duck breast stuffed inside boneless chicken breast stuffed inside boneless turkey breast dressed with garlic, herbs and andouille sausage; and creamy pull-apart brie ($10.99) topped with fruit preserves and almonds or walnuts, baked in buttery puff pastry.

take and bake brie

Courtesy of The Fresh Market

For dessert, the retailer is selling 9-inch, made-from-scratch cream pies in Pumpkin Praline, Bananas Foster, Chocolate Silk Peanut Butter and French Chocolate Silk for $15.99 each. The Fresh Market will donate $1 from every cream pie sold from Oct. 30 through Nov. 30 to the Feeding America hunger-relief charity.

cream pies

Courtesy of The Fresh Market

You can get your hands on any of the above items by visiting The Fresh Market at one of more than 150 locations throughout the eastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Related
15 Vintage Thanksgiving Dishes You Should Cook This Year GalleryThe 12 People You’ll Share the Table With at Every Thanksgiving Gallery20 Things People Only Say Around the Holidays GalleryThe Most Popular Holiday Recipe in Every State, According to Google Gallery

If you're not hosting a Friendsgiving this year but you are attending one, make sure you offer to bring something. Sometimes the host has the menu under control, but especially with these types of dinners, you're often expected to bring a side dish. Know what to do (and not to do) this season by learning these 25 secrets to becoming the best holiday party guest ever.

When Should You Buy Your Turkey? And Other Thanksgiving Questions, Answered