This Holiday Turkey Pie Is Perfect for Friendsgiving

On Thanksgiving, we give thanks to family, food, football and everything in between. Before the actual holiday, though, it’s become increasingly popular to gather with friends over dinner because we’re grateful for them too. When you want to kick back with loved ones, who has time for turkey? Get the main event and all your favorite side dishes wrapped in one with Holiday Turkey Pie.

Thanksgiving Dishes You Can Make Ahead and Freeze

This all-in-one dish sold by grocery store chain The Fresh Market features layers of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberries in a flaky crust. You can find it in the deli section of the store for approximately $4 per slice (these are priced by the pound) or $19.99 for a half-pie, which contains five slices. Both options come pre-made with heating instructions included.



Courtesy of The Fresh Market

Other festive flavors at The Fresh Market this season include Keogh’s Roast Turkey and Secret Stuffing Chips ($3.79) seasoned with herbs and spices straight from Ireland; Turducken ($6.99 per pound) boneless duck breast stuffed inside boneless chicken breast stuffed inside boneless turkey breast dressed with garlic, herbs and andouille sausage; and creamy pull-apart brie ($10.99) topped with fruit preserves and almonds or walnuts, baked in buttery puff pastry.



Courtesy of The Fresh Market

For dessert, the retailer is selling 9-inch, made-from-scratch cream pies in Pumpkin Praline, Bananas Foster, Chocolate Silk Peanut Butter and French Chocolate Silk for $15.99 each. The Fresh Market will donate $1 from every cream pie sold from Oct. 30 through Nov. 30 to the Feeding America hunger-relief charity.



Courtesy of The Fresh Market

You can get your hands on any of the above items by visiting The Fresh Market at one of more than 150 locations throughout the eastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

If you're not hosting a Friendsgiving this year but you are attending one, make sure you offer to bring something. Sometimes the host has the menu under control, but especially with these types of dinners, you're often expected to bring a side dish. Know what to do (and not to do) this season by learning these 25 secrets to becoming the best holiday party guest ever.