hershey's
Courtesy of Hershey's
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Hershey's Released a New Cookie Layer Crunch Bar, and Here’s How It Tastes

By
Editor
The Triple Chocolate flavor is the fourth edition of Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch bar

For National Cookie Day on December 4, Hershey’s announced its newest flavor of the Cookie Layer Crunch. The Triple Chocolate bar is layered with chocolate crème, crunchy chocolate cookie bits, and Hershey’s famous milk chocolate. This marks the fourth flavor in Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch portfolio, in addition to Caramel, Vanilla Crème, and Mint Crème.

more chocolate stories

Thanks to the team at Hershey’s, The Daily Meal was able to partake in a taste test with the new candy and surprisingly, reviews were mixed. One editor said the bar was OK, but it “didn’t blow me away. The effect was sort of like Kit Kat bars with more chocolate but less crunch.” Others thought the bar was “way too sweet” and should be labeled as “triple sugar” instead of “triple chocolate,” to which another staffer added, “Oh yeah, this could have stopped at double chocolate.”

hershey's bar

Courtesy of Hershey's


On the contrary, everyone was completely satisfied with the crispy quality of the cookie bits. And a handful even enjoyed the rich sweetness of the bar. One writer declared, “The chocolate is really smooth, which contrasts perfectly with the cookie crunch. It’s sweet like all Hershey bars, but less boring.”

Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch comes in four sizes: standard, king size, and extra-large, or as mini-bars in a stand-up bag — perfect for snacking. For more on the Pennsylvania-based confectionary giant, here are 11 things you didn’t know about Hershey’s.

Click for slideshow
15 Things You Should Cover With Chocolate
Related Links
30 Best Holiday Cookies From Around the World Slideshow10 Breakfast Cereals That Have as Much Sugar as CandyAmerica’s 10 Most Underrated Candy Bars17 Things to Do With a Tube of Store-Bought Cookie Dough
Tags
news
Hershey's
triple chocolate
Cookie Layer Crunch
candy
taste test