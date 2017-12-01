just scramble
Courtesy of Hampton Creek
Hampton Creek Made Egg-Free Eggs That Taste Like Eggs

By
Editor
Your vegan prayers have been answered

Startup Hampton Creek — famous for vegan mayo, dressing, and cookies — has just released eggless scrambled eggs so that plant-based eaters can go wild at breakfast. “Just Scramble” is antibiotic and cholesterol-free, and it’s made from the mung bean, a legume that has been a staple food in parts of Asia for over four millennia.

"We were lucky enough to find something that has impacted our food system for thousands of years and turn it into a meal that will impact it for thousands more," Hampton Creek cofounder and CEO Josh Tetrick said in a statement. “Launching Just Scramble is the culmination of years of hard work by our talented team."

just scramble

Courtesy of Hampton Creek


The product has already garnered positive reviews from food-world elites, including beloved humanitarian-chef José Andrés.

“Not every day you see something that blows your mind away! Already is changing the world! Amazing eggless omelette,” Andrés wrote on Twitter.

Before Just Scramble’s launch, the product received an award for “Best Plant-Based Food” at the annual gathering of the international protein industry in September. Hampton Creek also recently received confirmation of “GRAS” (generally recognized as safe) status for its mung bean protein isolate from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — a positive outcome for a brand that has been accused of having food safety issues in the past. A company spokesperson said the allegations "were false and fraudulent and the FDA said they had no concerns with our products."

Just Scramble will be available first in San Francisco and is expected to expand to additional markets in 2018. For those outside of California, here are other vegan alternatives so good you won’t miss meat or dairy.

