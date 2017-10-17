Big Mouth Billy Bass Alexa

This Guy Turned His Big Mouth Billy Bass Into an Alexa

“Alexa, sing ‘Take Me To The River.’”

It’s a pointless hack for the ages. It took a while for the internet at large to catch on, but last October someone named Brian Kane uploaded an 18-second video to Twitter and titled it simply, “The future.”

After a couple viewings, we have to say that we agree with that assessment. This guy somehow managed to hack his Big Mouth Billy Bass, which was an (improbably) incredibly popular novelty item in the late 1990s and early 2000s, into a fully-functioning Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant. Instead of singing “Take Me to the River” or “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” it’ll tell you the news and weather, or order you some Starbucks. No word on exactly how he accomplished this, or whether he’s selling his services.

Honestly, if we knew that our Big Mouth Billy Bass could potentially function as a fully-fledged Alexa someday, we never would have donated it to that restaurant in Arkansas.

Feeling nostalgic for hokey decorations and useless novelty items? Find out 10 things you didn't know about Cracker Barrel.

